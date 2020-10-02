‘Akeredolu lied, I receive N12m monthly,' Ondo deputy governor replies estranged boss | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Friday fired back at his estranged boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying the governor collects N750 million as security vote.

Akeredolu had said his deputy, who is now the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, receives N13 million monthly.

He also accused Ajayi of attempting to unseat him as governor of the state.

But in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, the deputy governor said Akeredolu lied with his claim that he (Ajayi) collects N13 million monthly.

Ajayi insisted that he collects N12 million and not N13 million as claimed by the governor.

The statement read: “The deputy governor is surprised that the governor could go to the press announcing the sum of N13m is what the deputy governor gets as if it was a gift for the personal use and not for the use of his office

“The deputy governor states that what came to his office until Akeredolu refused to release the same was N12 million per month. This includes the imprest of his office, allowances of staff, fuelling of vehicles, care of his residence, and welfare of his aides.

“Huge as the amount may appear, it amounts to not so much when the heads and number of individuals it caters for are considered. The governor gets a security vote of N750 million every month. He, Akeredolu, also gets an imprest of about N150 million.”

