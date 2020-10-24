Akeredolu lifts curfew in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lifted the 24–hour curfew he declared on the state to forestall violence and destruction perpetrated by thugs who hijacked the endSARS protests.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said this on Friday in Akure, the state capital. He said the new directive will take effect from Saturday.

According to Mr Ojogo, the decision to lift the curfew followed due consultations between the governor and security chiefs in the state after a preliminary assessment of the present security situation.

Read also: Hoodlums attack Akeredolu’s campaign office, Ondo police station razed

“The relative peace in the state capital, Akure, appears very encouraging just as the people’s resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable.

“It is, therefore, only normal that law abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses.

“Government, however, emphasizes the need for all to be vigilant and law-abiding.

“This is more so, that security agencies deployed to strategic areas of the state capital are under strict directives to enforce law and order for the enforcement of permanent peace,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions