‘Akeredolu must account for OSOPADEC funds. I was treated badly as deputy governor,’ Ajayi blasts governor ahead of Ondo election | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Wednesday accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of mismanaging funds meant for the development of the state Oil Producing Area Development Commission, OSOPADEC.

Ajayi, who made the allegation during his campaign tour of Igbokoda, Agadagba and Igbekebo in Ilaje and Eseodo local governments area of the state, declared that funds meant for the development of the oil-rich part of the state was in the purse of a few individuals.

He asked the governor and the management of OSOPADEC to account for billions that accrued to the state as 13 percent derivation from the federation account.

Ajayi said: “God will not forgive those who steal our funds in OSOPADEC. It is unfortunate that this government cannot point to one project executed with our funds in the past three- and- a- half years.”

He stressed that the way he was treated by Akeredolu showed there was nothing special about being a deputy governor.

The deputy governor added: “I am not going to treat my deputy the way Akeredolu treated me. I’m the one that said I am not interested in deputy. The wife of the governor now nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as the running mate of her husband.”

Ajayi also dismissed rumours that he held talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of October 10 governorship election in the state.

