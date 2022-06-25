Akeredolu orders installation of CCTV in institutions, others in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all institutions in the state.

Consequently, Akeredolu had signed an Executive Order to that effect.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the order became imperative due to the spate of insecurity in the state.

Gunmen had on June 5 killed 40 people and injured many others during an attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of the state.

The statement read: “The executive order shall be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions (of all kinds), event centres, supermarkets, educational institutions, hotels/motels, guest house, inns, restaurants, clinics and health centres, eateries (of all kinds), recreation or vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public.

“Pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests in the Governor of Ondo State the Chief Executive powers of the state, the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), hereby issues the following Executive Orders:

“i. That the owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State shall mandatorily install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises and especially monitor the ingress and egress of people/vehicles at the said places, venues, and centres.

“ii. That the installed CCTV devices apart from capturing all activities at the public/private institutions must also have data storage hardware and data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required.

“iii. That public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.

“iv. Where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect a well-fortified perimeter fence with a security post at the entry and exit points.

