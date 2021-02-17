Akeredolu orders probe, as Ondo CJ’s brother accuses her of illegally detaining him for 3yrs | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Akeredolu orders probe, as Ondo CJ’s brother accuses her of illegally detaining him for 3yrs
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Info State has ordered an investigation into against the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu who was accused of illegal detention of her half brother.
The governor instructed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, to investigate the matter.
Meanwhile, the state Chief Judge is yet to react officially to the claims by Mr. Olupelumi Fagboyegun that she influenced his alleged illegal detention.
According to Mr Fagboyegun, who pleaded for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in a viral video, he is the half-brother of Justice Akeredolu and that he was arrested and detained without trail for three years for forcefully gaining entry into his father’s house after living abroad for many years.
He said: “The Honourable Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am calling you to please rescue me from the hands of the Ondo State Judiciary that is being run like a family affair, that if you don’t know anybody, you cannot get justice.
”I have been living abroad for the past 30 years. I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State. I was arrested at my father’s house. I was locked up and charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.
”Even if I am convicted of this crime, it only carries one year prison penalty, but I have been in open remand for the past three years. This case has been going on for the past three years because the Chief Judge is using her power to influence the judicial system. I have been unable to get justice. They have changed judges five times, they have re-arraigned me five times, they have changed their charges five times. Up till today that I am talking to you, the case is still pending. Please come and rescue me.
”Ondo State Government cannot help me because the government is a family business. I implore President Buhari to rescue me from the hands of this woman. I want to go back to my family. I want to go back to my children. I am a single parent. This woman has been keeping me here for the past three years for coming to my father’s house. Please help me. I want to go back to my family”, he lamented.
Responding, Mr Titiloye said the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) has been directed to investigate the allegation and would report their findings to the state governor within 24 hours.
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, following a landing incident.
FAAN’s general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.
It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM while officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.
Senate wants stricter enforcement of Fiscal Responsibility Act to control expenditures by MDAs
The Senate on Tuesday, February 16, urged the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) to ensure adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) on generation and spending of government revenue by government agencies.
Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance made the call at the screening of Mr Victor Muruakor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of FRC Chairman.
Adeola said the FRC was established as a watchdog on revenue-generating agencies.
“You are supposed to keep a tab on all expenditure of all government agencies,” Adeola said.
He, however, decried the non-composition of the FRC board in accordance with the Act establishing the FRC.
“There should be representatives from each of the six geo-political zones as well as a representative of Civil Society Organisations among others,” he said.
He said the eventual confirmation of the nominee as substantive Chairman of FRC would only make him a sole administrator which was not the norm.
He said the committee would make contact with the presidency on the need to have a full board for the commission.
Muruakor said his eventual confirmation would give additional confidence to the activities of the FRC.
He urged the senate to review the FRA act to further strengthen the commission for effective discharge of its duties.
“We ask the parliament to assist us in looking at the act, the second, third assembly looked at the act, the fourth assembly is taking a look at it again.
“There is a need to ensure punishment when the act is violated, that is our key challenge and that will answer most of the issues we are talking about.
“If the act is reviewed, we can fund the FRA and adequately run our activities,” he said.
Muruakor, who had been in acting capacity as Chairman of the Commission for over four years, said the commission under his watch had made some giant strides.
Sen Sani reacts as bandits invade his former school in Niger, kidnap students, teachers
More than 100 students and some teachers of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, the former school of Senator Shehu Sani, have been kidnapped by bandits who invaded the school on Tuesday night.
The armed bandits reportedly stormed the school in military uniforms and shot sporadically before abducting the victims.
Reacting to the invasion of his alma mata by the bandits, Sen Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator who took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to condemn the attack, called on the state government and security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the abducted students and apprehend the criminals.
In the tweet, Sani said the school principal called to inform him that some bandits had invaded the school and abducted the students and some teachers.
”Early hours of this morning, armed bandits stormed the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, my alma mata, and abducted some students and staff family members. I just spoke to the principal.
”The images and video clips of the victims of the kidnapping in Niger State which include women, children and infants is pure evil and tragic.
“The confidence and audacity of the heavily armed bandits reflects the tumors the government must urgently treat in order to save the nation,” he tweeted.
A statement by the Niger State police command stated that tracing of the bandits’ movement has commenced with the Nigerian Air Force deploying its aircraft to aid the cause, while the police and other security agencies have also joined in the search for the abducted students and teachers.
