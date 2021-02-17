Akeredolu orders probe, as Ondo CJ’s brother accuses her of illegally detaining him for 3yrs | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Info State has ordered an investigation into against the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu who was accused of illegal detention of her half brother.

The governor instructed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Judge is yet to react officially to the claims by Mr. Olupelumi Fagboyegun that she influenced his alleged illegal detention.

According to Mr Fagboyegun, who pleaded for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in a viral video, he is the half-brother of Justice Akeredolu and that he was arrested and detained without trail for three years for forcefully gaining entry into his father’s house after living abroad for many years.

He said: “The Honourable Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am calling you to please rescue me from the hands of the Ondo State Judiciary that is being run like a family affair, that if you don’t know anybody, you cannot get justice.

Read also: Defiant Akeredolu insists only registered persons would be allowed to use forest reserves

”I have been living abroad for the past 30 years. I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State. I was arrested at my father’s house. I was locked up and charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

”Even if I am convicted of this crime, it only carries one year prison penalty, but I have been in open remand for the past three years. This case has been going on for the past three years because the Chief Judge is using her power to influence the judicial system. I have been unable to get justice. They have changed judges five times, they have re-arraigned me five times, they have changed their charges five times. Up till today that I am talking to you, the case is still pending. Please come and rescue me.

”Ondo State Government cannot help me because the government is a family business. I implore President Buhari to rescue me from the hands of this woman. I want to go back to my family. I want to go back to my children. I am a single parent. This woman has been keeping me here for the past three years for coming to my father’s house. Please help me. I want to go back to my family”, he lamented.

Responding, Mr Titiloye said the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) has been directed to investigate the allegation and would report their findings to the state governor within 24 hours.

Join the conversation

Opinions