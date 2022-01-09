Akeredolu orders security agents to fish out perpetrators of attack on Ondo community

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday ordered security agents to fish out the individuals behind the attack on Molege community in Ose local government area of the state.

Suspected herdsmen on Friday killed three persons during the attack on the community.

Residents told journalists the criminals attacked the farmers after they were prevented from grazing on the farms in the community.

Akeredolu made the call when he visited the community alongside the state’s Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, and the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye.

He said: ”I commiserate with you on the death of your loved ones. May their souls Rest In Peace. No government will be happy with this kind of development.

“But you have to be prepared. These herdsmen are becoming too problematic.

“We are not sleeping. You can see police and Amotekun here. With this one they have done, we will ensure that it is their last evil act here.

“Those behind this are criminals. Those supporting them are all criminals too. Anyone who commits crime will answer for it.

“The police and Amotekun with other security agencies will set out and bring them to justice. We will treat them like criminals.

“Both the police and Amotekun have briefed me that they were being shot at. But for their boldness and courage, the criminals would have overwhelmed them.

“I want to assure you, don’t be scared. We are still on their track. They have ran to Edo now. But for the houses that were raised down, the government will bring relief materials. We will rebuild the ones that were razed completely.”

