Akeredolu raises the alarm over possible jailbreaks

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor has raised the alarm over possible jailbreaks due to the withdrawal of soldiers from the Nigeria Correctional Service centres across the state.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday.

According to Akeredolu, men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, attached to the centres in the states had been withdrawn.

He also expressed worries that the withdrawal of the soldiers could encourage jailbreaks.

The statement read in part, “Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centres in the state had all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Service belong to the Federal Government.

“The governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldiers’ withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jailbreaks across the state.

Read also: Gov Akeredolu frees 4 prison inmates, commutes 6 others’ death sentence

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the Federal Government to this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an ‘order from above’ without corresponding details.

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centres so as not to allow premeditated jailbreaks as whoever gave the order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now