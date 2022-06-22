Akeredolu raises the alarm, says terrorists have taken over Nigeria’s forests

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has raised the alarm that terrorists have taken over forests all over Nigeria, and called on the international community to help the country in the fight against terrorism.

Akeredolu raised the alarm on Tuesday when he received members of the Council of All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, who paid him on a condolence visit following the recent attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, by terrorists where about 40 people were killed with several others sustaining injuries.

Read also: Akeredolu disagrees with Nigerian govt on perpetrators of Ondo church attack, renews call for state police

While addressing the visitors, Akeredolu said the situation where forests have been taken over by terrorists in every part of the country needed the attention of the international community.

“We have terrorists in Nigeria. We have them in our forests. We need the world to assist Nigeria.

“If Nigeria doesn’t want it, Ondo State wants it. They still attacked somewhere in Ogun State recently. There are terrorists lurking in our forests,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now