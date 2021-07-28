Akeredolu reacts to Supreme Court judgement affirming his candidacy

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo State Governor on Wednesday reacted to his Supreme Court victory affirming his candidacy.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Supreme Court upheld the candidacy of Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his subsequent emergence as winner of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State; an outcome he described as an act of God.

In a 4 to 3 judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, against the election of Akeredolu.

In a press briefing afterward, the governor stated that the judiciary should be commended for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence.

While calling on Jegede to join him in the task of making the state great, Akeredolu maintained that Nigerians can still be proud of the country’s judiciary.

Akeredolu said, “I just heard the news of the final decision of the final court on the election petition filed by my brother, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN. The supreme dismissed his appeal on 4-3 basis and that in essence is that from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court.

“The justices have affirmed that the petition was most frivolous. As you know 12 Justices have affirmed in our favour and only three supported that petition. Three at the Tribunal, five at the Court of Appeal, and four at the Supreme Court.

“So, I’ve every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence. I believe that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country.

“My advise to Jegede is that, this has ended now. Let him come, let us work together, at least for the upliftment of Ondo State. I don’t doubt his love for the state. He has served here before as Attorney General for about seven and half years.

“Let him come over, let us work together and work for this state. That is my advise to him. We don’t go any longer to the privy council. It has ended here.”

