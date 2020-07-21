Akeredolu reacts to victory at APC guber primary

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election as the flag bearer of the party.

Ondo Gubernatorial election is scheduled for October 10.

“… I can assure you all, Ondo State is an APC State, together, we shall deliver come October 10,” he said.

Mr Akeredolu, bidding for a second term, won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes while his closest rival, Olusola Oke, came second with 262 votes.

Speaking after the election, Mr Akeredolu said the election was an evidence of “the strong will, dedication, perseverance as well as the palpable resolve of all-party men and women at this very event present a historic moment to behold.”

Read also: Akeredolu wins Ondo APC governorship primary

“Most profoundly, I salute the courage of my brother aspirants. They have enriched the contest, no doubt. I must say that I am particularly enamoured by the determination and the industry we all put into this endeavour. ”

“All the same, the campaigns preceding this day have been noticeably fraught with mixed feelings. Relationships in some cases may have been bruised and interests hurt. In other cases, methods deployed to run these campaigns may not have been pleasant. I plead with all of us to leave these in the past and move on.

“I am convinced that our individual pursuits were driven by the altruistic motivation to strengthen our great party and more importantly, take our dear State to loftier heights.”

“As a way of engendering unity of purpose and cohesion amongst all party men and women, in a matter of hours, I shall commence, in an inexorable manner, a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds. We need one another more in the future than now”.

Join the conversation

Opinions