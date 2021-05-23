Akeredolu refutes Igboho's claims of support for Yoruba Nation | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Akeredolu refutes Igboho’s claims of support for Yoruba Nation
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has restated his stance over the continued unity of the Nigerian State.
Akeredolu made this disclosure on Sunday, in response to claims by Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho at a rally in Akure on Saturday, that the Governor is in support of secession in the South-West.
Igboho had said, “The governor is aware of these things we are doing, we have his support. We are no more under the Fulani. All we want is the Yoruba Nation.”
However, in his response signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday, Akeredolu said Igboho and other secessionist agitators were on their own.
The statement was titled, ‘Yoruba Nation Agitators On Their Own – Akeredolu’.
It read, “It has come to the knowledge of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that some group of persons who held a rally under the cover of what they term ‘secessionist agitations’ in Akure, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, erroneously claimed to have had his support for the rally.
“Governor Akeredolu wishes to state clearly that while he acknowledges the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, it must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation. Far from it.
“Unequivocally, the Governor’s opinion on the Akure rally or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the Nation.
READ ALSO: Malami’s ‘unfortunate’ comment likening open grazing to sale of spare parts unexpected of a Senior Advocate —Akeredolu
“He neither believes nor supports the quest for the Yoruba Nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed. Governor Akeredolu stands by a virile, united, and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.
“Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership, and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic, and borne out of patriotism for the Nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.
“It is important, therefore, to state without any equivocation that the Yoruba Nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
