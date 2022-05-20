Akeredolu renews call for Nigeria’s restructuring

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday renewed the call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had in 2014 promised to restructure the country if elected into power.

Several prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had in the past called for the restructuring of the country in order to save it from total collapse.

Akeredolu, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, stressed that restructuring was the only way to develop the country.

He stressed the need to put in place a system of administration that reflects heterogeneity.

The Ondo Governor was reacting to a statement credited to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on the Western Nigeria Security Network known as Amotekun, and the restructuring of the country for real development.

The statement read: “The federating units must progress from the semblance of autonomy to the recognition of their unique features which justify their existence.



READ ALSO: Akeredolu warns APC over zoning to mitigate crisis

“All institutions must emerge as consequences of deliberative engagements designed to accommodate and serve all segments of the society. Social services become seamless and effective when governance is localised.

“It, therefore, becomes anomalous and suspicious to insist on a central command structure of policing the polity. Amotekun points at the path to tread in ensuring that collaborative efforts among security agencies yield maximum protection for the citizenry.

“It points at the ostensible potential of a nation-state sincerely desirous of mobilising citizens for the production of goods and services.

“We are proud of our modest intervention at a most auspicious moment in the country. We enjoin all patriots to look critically into the issues bordering on the challenges faced by the country as a result of the current system.

“Devolution of powers must be perceived as necessary for the development of the country. There can be no meaningful progress in a system where the federating units are treated as mere outposts for the central administration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now