Akeredolu sacks Ondo attorney-general, appoints replacement

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adekola Olawoye.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, did not disclose the reason for the commissioner’s sack.

Ajiboye added that Akeredolu has appointed Mr. Charles Titiloye as the state’s new attorney general.

The statement read: “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has rejigged his cabinet. Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

