Akeredolu sacks two aides attached to the deputy governor’s wife, five others

A few days after the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday sacked two aides attached to the deputy governor’s wife, Mrs. Ajewole Ajayi.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olusegun Ajiboye, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the affected aides were the special assistant to the deputy governor’s wife, Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo, and her photographer, Mrs. Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba.

The governor also relieved four other aides of the deputy governor of their appointments.

The quartet are the Personal Assistant to the deputy governor, Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi; the Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr. Olomu Bayo; Special Assistant on Photography, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila and Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo.

Akeredolu wished the sacked aides luck in their future endeavours and asked them to submit all government’s properties in their possession to his Chief of Staff.

The governor had earlier on Tuesday sacked the Special Assistant on New Media to the deputy governor, Mr. Allen Sowore.

Ajayi, who quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, had said he would not resign as deputy governor.

