Akeredolu signs anti-grazing bill into law in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has signed the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the House of Assembly into law.

This approval by Akeredolu came in the wake of a mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari over the review of 368 grazing sites across 25 states of the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos on July 5, 2021, unanimously adopted September 1, 2021, as the deadline for the signing of the bill.

This stance by Akeredolu was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Donald Ojogo.

The statement reads, “The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu reacts to Supreme Court judgement affirming his candidacy

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the State irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.

“While it is the hope of Government that all residents would take ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention. Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.

“In this regard, details of the new Law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.”

Join the conversation

Opinions