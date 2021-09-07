Politics
Akeredolu signs bills on judicial, legislature’s autonomy
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday signed the bills on financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature in the state.
The governor signed the bills at a brief ceremony held at the state Secretariat in Akure.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, were also at the event.
Titiloye, who addressed journalists after the event, said the bills provide for the management of funds accruing to the judiciary and management of the state House of Assembly.
He added that the new laws would promote independence, efficiency, transparency and accountability in the judiciary and legislative arms of the government in the state.
“These new laws are for the management of funds of Ondo State Judiciary and House of Assembly as separate arms of government.
“The laws also provide for the establishment of the House of Assembly Service Commission. It means that these arms of government will be able to have their funds and distribute them.
“They will have the adequate financial strength to do their jobs effectively. The house of Assembly by the new law establishing the service commission now has the power to appoint, promote, engage and disengage its workers.
“There will be a committee set up under the new law where funds will be distributed for the three arms of government. The Judiciary and Legislative arms of government have also been empowered by these laws to distribute and manage funds allocated to them.”
