Akeredolu signs Ondo 2021 budget

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Friday signed the state’s 2021 budget.

The state House of Assembly passed the 2021 budget of N174.87 billion on Thursday.

The governor, who signed the budget at the Government House, Akure, expressed hope that the budget would reactivate the economic life of the state through technical and technological education.

He said education had been allocated 19.07 percent of the budget, while 21.19 percent was set aside for the completion of ongoing infrastructural projects across the state.

According to him, N13.633 billion, representing 7.8 percent of the budget was set aside for debt servicing while N12.241 billion or 7.0 percent of the budget was earmarked as statutory transfers to Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Also, 10 percent was put aside as the share of Independent Revenue to Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) of local government areas in the state.

Akeredolu said: “The sum of N79.084 billion – 45.2 percent and N69.915 billion – 40.0 percent are for recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure respectively.”

