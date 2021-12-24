Akeredolu signs Ondo 2022 budget of N199.28bn

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N199. 28 billion into law.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said Akeredolu assured that the budget would be implemented fully to further deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said N13.872billion or 6.96 percent of the budget was set aside for debt service and N13.058bn, representing 6.55 percent as statutory transfers to Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The government also earmarked N113.315 billion (56.86 percent) and N85.968 billion (43.14 percent) as recurrent and capital expenditures respectively.

The governor said: “The main focus of this Budget is Human Capital Development and Infrastructural Re-engineering to be achieved through Educational Advancement, Prioritization of fund allocation to ongoing projects, intensifying efforts on Independent Revenue Generation, leveraging Donor and Development Partners’ support in funding key intervention programmes, among others.”

