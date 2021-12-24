Connect with us

News

Akeredolu signs Ondo 2022 budget of N199.28bn

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday signed the state’s 2022 appropriation bill of N199. 28 billion into law.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said Akeredolu assured that the budget would be implemented fully to further deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He said N13.872billion or 6.96 percent of the budget was set aside for debt service and N13.058bn, representing 6.55 percent as statutory transfers to Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

READ ALSO: Ondo PDP berates Gov Akeredolu over alleged neglect of judiciary staff

The government also earmarked N113.315 billion (56.86 percent) and N85.968 billion (43.14 percent) as recurrent and capital expenditures respectively.

The governor said: “The main focus of this Budget is Human Capital Development and Infrastructural Re-engineering to be achieved through Educational Advancement, Prioritization of fund allocation to ongoing projects, intensifying efforts on Independent Revenue Generation, leveraging Donor and Development Partners’ support in funding key intervention programmes, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 5 =

Investigations

Investigations6 hours ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, Kelechukwu Iruoma goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...