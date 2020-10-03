AKEREDOLU TO AJAYI: Provide evidence I collected N750m as security vote | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has told his estranged deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi to provide evidence of the N750 million security votes he claims that the governor collects every month.

Hon Ajayi had in a statement on Friday said that the governor gets a security vote of N750 million every month and also gets an imprest of about N150 million monthly as governor.

“The governor gets a security vote of N750 million every month. He, Akeredolu, also gets an imprest of about N150 million,” Ajayi’s statement had read in part.

Reacting to Ajayi’s claim through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye on Friday night, Governor Akeredolu described Ajayi as a liar.

Ajiboye in the statement said; “True to type, Ajayi has resorted to lies and fabrications that Mr Governor gets a monthly payment of N750m as security vote. This brazen misinformation is not a surprise but a true reflection of the unstable and treacherous content in Ajayi.

“The general public is urged to take advantage of the Freedom of Information Act to interrogate both statements by Mr Governor and Ajayi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Bureaucracy which processes such payments is very available to confirm the veracity or frivolity of either of the statements.

“The October 10 governorship election is between integrity and the absence of it.

“The patent greed which has provided motivation for the treachery and perfidy of Ajayi appears to have created further paths of dishonesty to oil his political misadventure. Succinctly, he is misled by his mind of greed”.

The statement added that; “By his antecedents, Agboola Ajayi would have wittingly provided evidence of the payment of such huge amount even before now if it was true.”

