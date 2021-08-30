Politics
Akeredolu to sign open grazing bill Tuesday
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will sign the state’s anti-open grazing bill on Tuesday.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday night in Akure.
He said: “ln line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), will tomorrow, August 31, 2021, sign the Anti-open Grazing Bill into Law.
READ ALSO: Amotekun seizes 100 cows for grazing on highway in Ondo
The state’s House of Assembly passed the bill a few weeks ago.
The Southern governors had in July announced a September 1 deadline for promulgation of open grazing law in states in the region.
