Akeredolu urges Ondo workers to shun politics, harps on welfare

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

Akeredolu, who spoke during the 2023 Public Servants’ Prayer in Akure, said that no administration would excel without workers’ cooperation.

He, therefore, promised to prioritize workers’ welfare in the state.

The governor stressed that his vision for the state was for better tomorrow irrespective of religious and political affiliations.

He urged the workers to shun politics and show total commitment to duties.

Akeredolu also directed civil servants in the state to henceforth wear traditional attires to their respective offices on Fridays.

In his address, the state Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, said 2022 was an eventful year in the annals of the state public service as the government prioritized workers welfare.

He said: “Regular promotion with financial benefit as approved for public servants as and when due.

“In 2022 alone, a total of 8,415 public servants across the state were promoted with financial benefits.

“Every worker here will agree with me that payment of half salary has become a thing of the past.”

