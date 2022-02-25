Akeredolu wants security agencies to work with Amotekun

In order to ensure an effective war against crime and insecurity, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged security agencies to collaborate with the State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, to ensure this mandate.

Akeredolu made this call on Thursday in his office while receiving the new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the state, Dayo Oni.

According to the Governor, Amotekun was not created to be rivals to other security agencies.

He noted that the Amotekun corps could be of immense help to the NIS, adding that the state security agency was familiar with the terrain in the state and could offer assistance on issues of security across the sunshine state.

“We know your duties and responsibilities as immigration service. We do appreciate what you do. I know that before you came here, as you rightly noted, we have always assisted your previous colleagues.

Read also: Work with Amotekun to fight insecurity, Gov Akeredolu begs security agencies

“Amotekun is a child of necessity and it has come to stay and the state is better for it. Work with Amotekun. It is not created to rival you. Work with them. Amotekun can help you,” Akeredolu said.

In his statement, the NIS boss, Oni, lauded the formation of Amotekun towards tackling security challenges in the state.

“I want to appreciate you for what you have been doing for the NIS. I am new but the record is there. But like Oliver Twist, I will still ask for more, especially in the area of operational vehicles.

“I want to really commend the governor for his approach on crime, particularly on the formation of Amotekun,” Oni said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now