Akeredolu warns APC over zoning to mitigate crisis

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must take a stance on zoning ahead of the 2023 polls.

This warning was delivered by Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, in a statement released in Akure on Tuesday.

He believes that the subject of zoning should not drive the party into yet another crisis.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress, has started the process which will eventually culminate in the presentation of elected political leaders, who must steer the affairs of the country for another term. We have been able to hold the party’s Convention successfully. New officers of the party have emerged in a process that is widely acknowledged as rancour-free.

“The level of understanding and maturity displayed by all and sundry has been commendable. Known adversaries have been forced to accept the emerging fact that our party is formidable and ready for the next general elections.

“The current socio-economic crises are surmountable. It is commendable that the Government is addressing these issues without drama. The Federal Government and leadership of our great party will come out stronger.

Read also :Ondo civil servant suspended for posting Akeredolu’s death rumour on Facebook

“We cannot, therefore, afford any internal bickering which holds the potential promise of causing distrust and militating against cohesion, harmony and the zeal to achieve set objectives.

“The leadership of the party ensured that the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded Convention. The party Chairmanship position has gone to the North. All other offices have been filled on this understanding. This is the time the leaders of the party must make a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession.

“It is the turn of the Southern part of the country to produce the next President. The party leadership should have no difficulty in making pronouncement on this very important issue, just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of forms. This must be done without delay.”

Various agitations have occurred within the ruling party over the presidency in 2023.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had said before the party’s convention, which resulted in Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s election as chairman, that while the APC had not decided on zoning the presidential ticket, the swapping of national offices was an indication of where its presidential candidate would come from.

However, Adamu told reporters during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last week that the party has not taken a position on zoning.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now