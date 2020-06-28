Akeredolu’s challenger for the APC ticket in Ondo says he’s inspired by Awolowo, Ajasin

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke, says he is inspired by the great legacies of the late former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and first civilian governor of the state, late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, to rebuild the state.

The APC holds its Ondo State governorship primaries on July 20 while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed October 10 for the governorship election in the state.

Kekemeke, who stated this when a group of supporters from Ilaje local government area of the state, visited him at his campaign office in Akure, noted that Awolowo and Ajasin remained significant sources of inspiration for him and promised to emulate their political ideology, programmes, competence, character and commitment to the welfare of the people.

According to him, both men were great political strategists who focused primarily on people’s welfare, especially at the grassroots.

“Being inspired by the legend, I have identified six cardinal programmes on which I based my blueprint for the development of our state.

“Our own programmes are therefore modification of those of Awolowo in such a way as to reflect the realities of our time.

“We will introduce free health services for pregnant women, children from birth to age five and senior citizens from age 65.

“We will create traditional hospitals for the promotion of our indigenous medical system and establish primary health centres in all the 203 wards in the state.

“All we need is political will and creative financial engineering and I dare say we will be up to the task.”

Incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has picked his forms to seek re-election on the platform of the party.

His re-election bid has been predicted to be difficult with strong challenge coming from both within and outside the APC. Only a few days ago, he deputy defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is expected to vie for the governorship ticket.

