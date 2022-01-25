Entertainment
Akin Alabi threatens to arrest online trolls for bullying Super Eagles players
Member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has threatened to arrest football fans who have been trolling Super Eagles players online following their second round AFCON exit.
On Sunday, the Nigerian national team lost 1-0 to Tunisia, a shocking outcome to many, especially as it followed a series of impeccable performances by the team during the group stage.
READ ALSO: All-conquering Super Eagles stunned by Tunisia in AFCON knockout
Nigeria’s elimination from the competition infuriated numerous football fans who have continued to hurl insults at the players on various social media platforms.
Reacting via microblogging site, Twitter, Alabi condemned the online attack on the players and said he wished those that threatened them could be traced and arrested.
Read his tweet below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...