Akin Alabi threatens to arrest online trolls for bullying Super Eagles players

Member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has threatened to arrest football fans who have been trolling Super Eagles players online following their second round AFCON exit.

On Sunday, the Nigerian national team lost 1-0 to Tunisia, a shocking outcome to many, especially as it followed a series of impeccable performances by the team during the group stage.

READ ALSO: All-conquering Super Eagles stunned by Tunisia in AFCON knockout

Nigeria’s elimination from the competition infuriated numerous football fans who have continued to hurl insults at the players on various social media platforms.

Reacting via microblogging site, Twitter, Alabi condemned the online attack on the players and said he wished those that threatened them could be traced and arrested.

Read his tweet below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now