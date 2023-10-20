Akin-Bright: Coroner’s inquest into death of boy with missing intestine begins in Lagos

The coroner’s inquest into the death of the 12-year-old boy with a missing intestine, Adebola Akin-Bright, started at the Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos on Friday.

Akin-Bright died on September 9 following a corrective surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The coroner inquest is presided over by the District Coroner, Mrs. Bola Folarin-Williams.

At the inaugural hearing, the Lagos State counsel, Mr. O.A. Akinde, told the court that necessary tests and examinations had been conducted on the boy’s corpse and there is a post-mortem report.

He said the office of the Attorney-General was aware of letters from solicitors to the father of the deceased for the preservation of the corpse.

The state counsel noted that the mother also requested the release of the corpse to her for burial.

The counsel to the complainant, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), informed the court that his client wants the Medical Director of Hobitox Medical Centre where the deceased was first admitted and treated at the hearing.

He said the doctors who treated the deceased in LASUTH and all policemen involved in the investigation would be summoned for proper understanding of what actually happened to the deceased.

After listening to all the parties, the coroner today’s inaugural sitting was to set the course for the inquest.

She asked the parties to meet and harmonise their views and submit the list of the names of witnesses to be invited before the next date.

Folarin-Williams also directed that the autopsy report and all necessary documents be made available to counsel to the parties.

She adjourned the proceedings to November 24.

