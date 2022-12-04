Akon defends Kanye West’s antisemitic, Hitler comments

Despite the anger generated by Kanye West’s antisemitic comments and his praise of Adolph Hitler and Nazis in an interview last week, singer Akon has defended the rapper, saying West has the right to believe what he believes even if he disagrees with his views.

In an interview with Sky News’ Anne Jones on Friday, Akon said he still supported Kayne as he was only voicing out his opinions no matter how people see or interpret whatever he said.

When Jones asked Akon his views on

Ye’s praising of Adolf Hitler and Nazis during his interview with Alex Jones on his InfoWars program, the Senegalese-born artist said he still supports Kanye as he has his personal opinion and conviction.

“I show support for opinion and I think people will always have a specific opinion and I think the moment we get to the place where we close our minds up to other people’s opinion, it kind of doesn’t allow us to get to better know each other better know our mindsets and more than anything better know our movements,” the “Locked Up” singer replied.

“I think sometimes we should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation so we have a better solution for it,” he added.

Akon also said while he would make sure to give Ye his own point of view on his argument about liking Hitler and the Nazis, in a debate, he still “doesn’t like the idea of shutting the dude down and smothering out his speech just because what he’s saying is objectionable to some.”

