Akon says freedom of speech does not protect from its consequences
Senegalese-American recording artiste, Akon has cautioned individuals who express their opinions under the coverage of “freedom of speech”.
The “Ghetto” singer stated in his Twitter post that freedom of speech does not guarantee the speaker from facing possible consequences should they say something heinous.
The singer stated;
“Freedom of speech does not protect you from the consequeces of saying stupid sh!t”
Recall several days ago, veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke confronted his colleague, Uche Maduagwu for making rash comments about him.
