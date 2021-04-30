Akpabio blames insecurity on antics of politicians | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has disclosed that the current security challenge facing the

Akpabio said this on Thursday in Abuja at the APC National Secretariat when he spoke with newsmen.

“I think most of the problems are politically motivated.

“So, we must use our binoculars to be able to look and identify the sponsors of the insecurity we are witnessing in the country.

“What is happening now is not Nigeria; this is unNigeria.

“We must do everything possible, even through advice, to make sure that Nigeria remains united,” he said, adding that it was not time for a blame game.

Akpabio said that the security challenge in the country has already assumed a worrisome dimension as it was not limited to one section of the country.

“We have never in the history of this nation witnessed where people in uniform are targeted for elimination.

“That will show you that we have infiltrators in our midst, the security of our neighbouring countries must also remain a priority,” he said.

