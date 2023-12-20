Politics
Akpabio declares Umahi, Geidam’s seats vacant
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has declared the seats of former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his Yobe State counterpart, Ibrahim Giadam, vacant following their appointments as ministers.
Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Gaidam (Yobe East) were appointed as ministers of works and police affairs respectively by President Bola Tinubu in August.
Akpabio declared the seats vacant at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Akpabio swears in ex-Labour minister, Simon Lalong as Senator
He added that the declaration was in accordance with section 68, sub-section (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The Senate President, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...