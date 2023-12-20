Akpabio declares Umahi, Geidam’s seats vacant

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has declared the seats of former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his Yobe State counterpart, Ibrahim Giadam, vacant following their appointments as ministers.

Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Gaidam (Yobe East) were appointed as ministers of works and police affairs respectively by President Bola Tinubu in August.

Akpabio declared the seats vacant at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

He added that the declaration was in accordance with section 68, sub-section (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Senate President, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.

