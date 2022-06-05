Akpabio dismisses claim he withdrew from presidential race

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s demand that all presidential aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) should meet and come up with a formidable candidate, former Minister of Niger Delta and one of the presidential aspirants in the ruling party, Godswill Akpabio, has said he has not withdrawn from the race.

The ex-governor of Akwa-Ibom state, who dismissed the withdrawal claim making the rounds on social media as wicked lies, communicated his stance in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He urged the delegates to disregard the claim, calling for their utmost support in the presidential primary on Monday.

The statement read: “Dear national delegates, please disregard the wicked lies making the rounds that I, your choice for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023, has withdrawn from the race.

“I have not withdrawn from the race because I know you are solidly behind my aspiration. I will not withdraw because I have your support.

“Together, we will triumph and I will emerge the presidential candidate of our party and we will march together to win the presidential election. I am in the race with your patriotic support to win.”

Akpabio was cleared by the party alongside 12 other presidential aspirants ahead of the primary.

