Akpabio dismisses report on his detention by EFCC over transfer of NDDC funds | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the transfer of funds belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

An online platform had reported earlier this week that the commission detained the minister for two hours on the matter.

The platform also claimed that Akpabio also attempted to bribe the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa with $350,000 in a bid to sweep the matter under the carpet.

However, in a statement issued by his media aide, Anietie Ekong, the ex-Akwa Ibom governor he actually sought audience with the EFCC to discuss issues surrounding the transfer of funds belonging to NDDC.

He also dismissed as false and defamatory the report that he tried to bribe the EFCC chief with $350,000.

According to him, the discussion with Bawa was in respect of the 3 percent statutory remittances from oil and gas companies in the custody of the EFCC.

READ ALSO:NDDC: EFCC confirms it is probing Akpabio, Pondei

Akpabio said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the transfer of funds earlier paid by the International Oil Companies into the Central Bank of Nigeria and EFCC accounts since December 2020.

The statement read: “The EFCC chairman granted the request and the two officials met.

“They had a robust discussion and the minister received very intelligent and useful input from the EFCC chairman on the ongoing NDDC forensic audit.

“However, the discussion was inconclusive since the minister needed to attend a security meeting with select South-South and South-East leaders and governors at the office of the National Security Adviser on the same day.

“The duo agreed to reconvene later on the same day to conclude their interaction and they did with the meeting wounding up after more than one hour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions