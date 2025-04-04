Akpabio distances self from planned solidarity rally in Akwa Ibom, warns of ulterior motives

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disowned a proposed solidarity rally being organized in his name in his hometown in Akwa Ibom State, describing it as unauthorized and potentially dangerous.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media Matters, Jackson Udom, Akpabio urged residents and supporters to ignore the rally, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on Friday, April 4, under the banner of a little-known group called the Progressive Peoples’ Resolution, led by one Ubong Idemudo.

Read Also: Sen Natasha dares Akpabio to sue her over death threats allegations

“The attention of the Office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been drawn to a planned rally purported to be in support of the Senate President and organised by an unknown association… The President of the Senate is not aware of any rally organised in his support at any venue in Akwa Ibom,” the statement read.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom and a prominent political figure in the region, expressed concern that the rally may be a ploy by “fifth columnists” seeking to exploit his name for ulterior motives. He appealed to his supporters and the peace-loving people of Akwa Ibom to disregard the event entirely and continue with their lawful activities.

“There are no circumstances under which the Senate President would endorse a rally that he neither initiated nor sanctioned,” the statement added, underscoring the seriousness with which his office views the development.

In a firm call to action, Akpabio also directed security agencies in the state to intervene and prevent the rally from taking place, warning that any such unauthorized gathering could destabilize the peace of the area.

“The Police and other security agencies in the state are by this statement directed to ensure that such satanic rally is not allowed to hold, as such has no approval of the Senate President,” Udom said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now