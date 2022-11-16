Akpabio heads to fight Appeal Court judgement sacking him as APC senatorial candidate

Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said he would proceed to the Supreme Court to upturn the judgement of the Appeal Court, which nullified his election as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal had on Monday removed Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

This was conveyed in a ruling delivered by a three-judge panel presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi.

Akpabio, who reacted to the judgement in a statement, said he would seek necessary legal action.

He called for calm among his supporters pending the time a final decision would be taken.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, directing the INEC to delist my name from their list as the APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the forth coming 2023 elections.

READ ALSO:Appeal Court nullifies Akpabio’s nomination as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said Appeal though Orders were made against me and my interest.”

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgement to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a Lawyer by training and a law abiding citizen of this country and I am bound by our laws and judgements emanating from our courts including the one under reference.

“My Lawyers on my advice and brief have commenced the scrutiny of the contents of the judgement as read, for the purposes of seeking appropriate legal redress.

“I am aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters. I therefore, strongly advise my supporters, APC members and all my constituents to remain calm and law abiding, as they continue their campaigns for the successes of the APC in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now