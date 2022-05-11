Akpabio, Onu reportedly resign from Buhari’s govt

The duo of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu, have reportedly resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The Personal Assistant on Media to the Minister, Jackson Udom, confirmed the development to journalists.

He said the minister took the decision in line with President Buhari’s directives.

On his part, Onu reportedly dropped his resignation letter at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Why the N100m charged by APC for 2023 election forms is fair – Akpabio

The President had earlier on Wednesday directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other political appointees with designs on the 2023 elections to leave their posts latest by May 16.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, resigned from the position a few hours after the FEC meeting.

Akpabio, Nwajiuba, and Onu are eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for next year’s election.

The ruling party will hold its presidential primary between May 30 and June 1 in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now