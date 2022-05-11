Politics
Akpabio, Onu reportedly resign from Buhari’s govt
The duo of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and his Science and Technology counterpart, Ogbonnaya Onu, have reportedly resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.
The Personal Assistant on Media to the Minister, Jackson Udom, confirmed the development to journalists.
He said the minister took the decision in line with President Buhari’s directives.
On his part, Onu reportedly dropped his resignation letter at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday afternoon.
The President had earlier on Wednesday directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and other political appointees with designs on the 2023 elections to leave their posts latest by May 16.
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, resigned from the position a few hours after the FEC meeting.
Akpabio, Nwajiuba, and Onu are eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for next year’s election.
The ruling party will hold its presidential primary between May 30 and June 1 in Abuja.
