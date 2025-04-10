Akpabio petitions IGP, demands probe, prosecution of Sen Natasha over assassination plot claim

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an investigation and prosecution of suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for alleged criminal defamation and an assassination plot accusation.

Akpabio’s petition, dated April 3, 2025, follows Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public allegations made on April 1, 2025, during a homecoming event in Kogi State.

Addressing her supporters, she accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Usman Ododo to assassinate her within Kogi State, framing it as an act by her constituents.

In his petition, also copied to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Akpabio vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them a “heinous lie” and a “reckless and deliberate attempt” to tarnish his reputation.

He asserted that the allegations were politically motivated, aimed at inciting unrest and damaging his public image, and were made without any evidence.

“I write to formally bring to your attention and seek immediate investigation and prosecution of a criminally defamatory and malicious statement made against me by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a suspended member of the Nigerian Senate on the 1st of April, 2025 and which was widely publicised on radio stations, televisions and newspapers, including the social media,” Akpabio stated.

He further elaborated on the specific accusation, saying, “In the public outburst at Kogi State while addressing her audience, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely alleged that I instructed the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to ‘assassinate her in Kogi State instead of Abuja’ with the intent of making it appear that her constituents were responsible for her death.”

Akpabio emphasized the severity of the allegations and their widespread dissemination. “This statement is not only a heinous lie but a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest,” he declared.

“I categorically state that this allegation is entirely false, unfounded, and politically motivated. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain, and the statement was made without any shred of truth or supporting evidence,” Akpabio asserted.

He argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statements were intended to manipulate public sentiment and malign his person and office. “Her motive was clear, which was to incite the public, manipulate sentiments, and malign my person and office in the eyes of the Nigerian people and the international community,” he stated.

Akpabio stressed the importance of holding public officials accountable, particularly when their statements could destabilize democratic institutions. “The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves,” he added.

He concluded by demanding “immediate investigation into the false and inciting allegation” and the prosecution of “Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan under the relevant provisions of the law for criminal defamation, incitement, false accusation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”

