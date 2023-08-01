Akpabio praises Tinubu over Umahi’s ministerial nomination

The Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, on Tuesday praised President Bola Tinubu over the nomination of former Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as a minister.

He described the former governor as a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio said: “On behalf of the 10th Senate and all the distinguished senators, I want to thank Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering one of us worthy as ministerial nominee.”

Umahi, who represents Ebonyi South in the Senate, was one of the nominees screened by the senators on Tuesday.

He is the current Deputy Leader of the Senate.

Other ministerial nominees screened on Tuesday are former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Wale Edun, Musa Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji and Stella Okotete.

Others are – Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Ekperikpe Ekpo and Hannatu Musawa.

The upper legislative chamber screened the former Rivers State River, Nyesom Wike, the APC acting national chairman, Abubakar Kyari and 12 others on Monday.

