Politics
Akpabio receives NDDC forensic audit report
Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has revealed that the Federal Government will study the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) final forensic report in order to ensure the action of President Muhammadu Buhari over crucial areas.
Akpabio disclosed this in Abuja when he received the forensic audit report from the security team on Tuesday.
The Minister expressed satisfaction on the job done, maintaining that the report would be a turning point for the NDDC and development of the Niger Delta region.
Read also: NDDC auditors uncovered 12,000 abandoned projects in Niger Delta — Akpabio
“This would pave the way for fresh nominations for a substantive board of the NDDC to the National Assembly, which had generated a lot of controversy,” Akpabio noted.
“It would also facilitate the process of constituting the board, boost development of the Niger Delta region and reposition the commission to ensure optimal performance, as against what obtained in the past.”
He restated Buhari’s directive for a holistic examination and review of NDDC’s operations, for the economic prosperity of the Niger Delta region.
