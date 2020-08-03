Akpabio reportedly links Ibori, Uduaghan, others to NDDC contracts

A letter by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has purportedly linked former Governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan to contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Punch reports that others mentioned in the letter dated July 23, 2020, are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.

The letter, which was also copied to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, was addressed to the Clerk to the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, with Reference Number MNDA/HM/04/IV/158, revealed that two projects were linked to Ibori in 2018, Uduaghan one, Orji Uzor Kalu five and Ararume 12.

