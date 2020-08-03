Latest Politics

Akpabio reportedly links Ibori, Uduaghan, others to NDDC contracts

August 3, 2020
IBORI: Judges scold Met Police for hiding evidence of fraud
By Ripples Nigeria

A letter by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has purportedly linked former Governors of Delta State, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan to contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Punch reports that others mentioned in the letter dated July 23, 2020, are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.

Read also: NDDC: Niger Delta group asks Buhari to stop delaying Akpabio, Pondei’s sack

The letter, which was also copied to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, was addressed to the Clerk to the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, with Reference Number MNDA/HM/04/IV/158, revealed that two projects were linked to Ibori in 2018, Uduaghan one, Orji Uzor Kalu five and Ararume 12.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!