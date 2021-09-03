Akpabio submits NDDC audit report revealing13,000 abandoned projects in Niger Delta

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, submitted the Forensic Audit Report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) while noting that 13,000 projects were abandoned in the Region.

Akpabio submitted the report to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, in Abuja.

“The report of the audit committee showed that there are over 13,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and even before the submission of the report some contractors have returned to site on their own and completed about 77 road projects.

Read also: International oil firms owe NDDC $4bn – Akpabio

“Although the exercise had a checkered history, I thank Mr President and all those who supported and ensured its success”.

He stressed that the exercise was not done to witch-hunt anyone, but to ensure that the huge sums of funds committed to the area yearly are justified.

He lamented that the region had remained backward since 1958 in spite of successive governments’ efforts through the creation of various interventionist programmes and projects.

The Lead Forensic Auditor, Alhaji Kabir Ahmed, in a brief overview of the report, said that the team recommended managerial as well as structural changes, chief of which is the downsizing of the NDDC’s board.

He said to reduce cost the team recommended that members of the team should henceforth be appointed on a part-time basis.

Join the conversation

Opinions