Akpabio, Tajudeen’s pick for NASS leadership mere recommendations – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said on Tuesday the nomination of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, and Abbas Tajudeen for the National Assembly’s top positions was not “cast in stone.”

Morka, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the selection of the two men as principal officers of the National Assembly by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) was just a recommendation.

The party had on Monday nominated Akpabio and Tajudeen, who is representing the Zaria federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the senate president and speaker of the House respectively.

The APC also picked the Senator representing Kano North senatorial district, Barau Jibrin, and the current spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, as deputy senate president and deputy speaker of the House.

The spokesman said: “Godswill Akpabio’s nomination as Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen as Speaker of the House of Reps is not cast in stone but just recommendations.”

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo State, Akin Alabi, who was also at the programme, said the party’s nominations for National Assembly leadership would not prevent others from joining the race.

He said the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was still consulting over the National Assembly leadership despite the party’s nominations.

