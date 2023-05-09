Politics
Akpabio, Tajudeen’s pick for NASS leadership mere recommendations – APC
The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, said on Tuesday the nomination of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, and Abbas Tajudeen for the National Assembly’s top positions was not “cast in stone.”
Morka, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the selection of the two men as principal officers of the National Assembly by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) was just a recommendation.
The party had on Monday nominated Akpabio and Tajudeen, who is representing the Zaria federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the senate president and speaker of the House respectively.
The APC also picked the Senator representing Kano North senatorial district, Barau Jibrin, and the current spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, as deputy senate president and deputy speaker of the House.
The spokesman said: “Godswill Akpabio’s nomination as Senate President and Abbas Tajudeen as Speaker of the House of Reps is not cast in stone but just recommendations.”
The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo State, Akin Alabi, who was also at the programme, said the party’s nominations for National Assembly leadership would not prevent others from joining the race.
He said the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was still consulting over the National Assembly leadership despite the party’s nominations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...