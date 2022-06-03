Akpabio warns delegates on choice of wrong candidate in APC primary

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country not to make the mistake of electing the wrong candidate in next week’s presidential primary.

Akpabio, who made the call during a meeting with the party delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the quality of the candidate who emerges from the election would not only affect the party but the country as a whole.

The ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is one of the 23 presidential aspirants vying for the party’s ticket in the primary.

However, 13 aspirants will take part in the primary after the party disqualified 10 others from the presidential race.

He said: “With job creations, the issue of banditry and other related vices will become a thing of the past.

“As a-two term governor of Akwa Ibom State, the achievements are there as testament to my ability to transform the country, if given the opportunity.

“As a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, we were able to address the problem of insecurity through the introduction of the Amnesty Programme. As of today, the issue of militancy is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

“I am here to solicit votes while I am promising not to let you down.”

