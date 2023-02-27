Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North West senatorial poll

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio has won his bid to return to the Senate after he was declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district polls conducted on Saturday.

The former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner after he garnered 115,401 votes to defeat Emmanuel Enoidem of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 69,838 votes.

READ ALSO:Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC candidate in Akwa Ibom

The announcement which was made by the returning officer for the senatorial district, Professor Anthony Udoh, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, declared Akpabio as the winner of the senatorial election.

