Akpabio withdraws claim chairman of Reps NDDC probe committee involved in contract scam, apologises

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio, on Monday apologised to the former chairman of the House Committee probing the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over alleged contract scam.

The minister had earlier told the committee that the commission awarded contracts to its chairman last year.

The development forced Tunji-Ojo to step down as chairman of the committee probing the alleged financial malfeasance in the NDDC on Monday morning.

However, when he was grilled by the committee later in the day, the minister said he was misunderstood.

READ ALSO: Ex-NDDC chief has no NYSC certificate – Akpabio

He added that the NDDC did not directly award any contract to the former committee chairman.

Akpabio said: “Most of the contracts in NDDC are given out to members of the National Assembly.

“However, I don’t think the NDDC has given any contract directly to Honorable Ojo.”

After the minister’s presentation, the deputy chairman of the committee, Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, adjourned the probe indefinitely.

Join the conversation

Opinions