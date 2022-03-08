Akpanudoedehe dismisses reports on his resignation as APC Secretary

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday dismissed reports on his resignation as the party’s spokesman.

There were insinuations on Monday that Akpanudoedehe has resigned as secretary of the APC caretaker committee over the uncertainty surrounding the future of the committee chairman, Mai Mala-Buni.

The spokesman, who addressed journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, insisted that he was still the bonafide secretary of the APC caretaker committee.

Akpanudoedehe, however, said he would be willing to step down from his position if the order came directly from President Muhammadu Buhari and not through a proxy.

He said: “I have read in the social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee. I want to state that it is not true. I didn’t resign.

“If I had resigned, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead when he is alive.

“I am not bigger than the party or bigger than the President who is a leader of the country. I am waiting for the National Chairman to come back.

“We have done reconciliation, ward, local governments and state congresses. And we are about to do the National Convention. This is not the first time you are seeing a power play.

“Like I said, I am waiting for the Chairman. If we have a directive from the President that we should resign, we are not bigger than the President. We will do so, if we hear from him.

“Somebody cannot say go and announce he is resigning. Like MKO Abiola used to say, you don’t shave someone’s head in his absence.

“I am stating here that that breaking news is not from me. I don’t know who announced it.

“Someone cannot say ‘the President said’. I have not received any letter from anywhere. As I said, nobody is bigger than the party. The issue is that, have I resigned? The answer is no. I am the National Secretary of the party.”

