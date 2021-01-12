Akpeyi confident Kaizer Chiefs can’t be relegated, urges fans to rest assured

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has called on the supporters of his club Kaizer Chiefs to share in his confidence that the club will not be relegated at the end of the season.

The South African club had had a trying start to the current domestic campaign, having won only one game out of nine outings.

They currently sit on 14th spot in the Premier Soccer League, standing just one point above the relegation zone.

But with fans and pundits continue to suggest that the Glamour Boys could drop into the second-tier by next season, Akpeyi remains confident that the team would bounce back.

“It’s only normal for supporters and every loving person of Kaizer Chiefs to be panicking about our situation because things are not coming right,” Akpeyi told the Chiefs media team.

“But its a big team and a big brand and we don’t want to disgrace ourselves and embarrass the team as well.

Read Also: ‘I’m perfect beyond words now’ – Akpeyi recovers from concussion

“The confidence that I have is that this team cannot be relegated. I know from the response of the players, from their mentality right now, we are ready to take a different step into the next game.

“Relegation is not something we are panicking about at the moment,” added the Nigeria international.

Speaking about their next PSL clash against Amazulu on Wednesday, Akpeyi, 34, said their was need for a change in mindset among his teammates.

“We have not been coming right with our decisions in games,” he stated.

“Mentally right now we should be strong in going to the next game.

“We are taking the pain to AmaZulu.

“I assure you that the players are working physically and mentally to make sure we do better. The AmaZulu game hopefully it will be a turn-around for us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions