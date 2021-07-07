Akpeyi says ‘underdogs’ Kaizer Chiefs can stun Al-Ahly in CAFCL final

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi is confident that his club Kaizer Chiefs can pull off a stunning victory over Al Ahly in the Champions League final.

Akpeyi has been instrumental to the South African team’s successes this season, including reaching the final of the continental elite club competition, having conceded zero goals in the campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs sealed a first ever Champions League final berth after eliminating Morocco’s Wydad AC in the semi-final, and are set to face the defending champions in the final this weekend.

“I am sure everyone knows Al Ahly to be a tough side, they are a solid team and they are a team you need to be focused on 120 percent,” Akpeyi told Kaizer Chiefs media.

“It is not going to be an easy day but I’m sure that is the reason why we are preparing early, in camp at the moment working out strategies and plans on how to actually face this huge game.

“I’m sure they [Al Ahly] are also expecting a lot from us. So it’s just a game of being focused and each team taking their opportunities once they come.

“So we are preparing for the big game, for the big team and looking at the history of the team again, you realise they have won a lot, including the Champions League, so I’m sure they have that experience with them.

“We are coming as underdogs and we respect them but at the same time we will be coming with our A game.”

The Amakhosi will confront their Egytian opponents in the final of the Champions League at the King Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco this Saturday, 11 July.

