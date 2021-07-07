Sports
Akpeyi says ‘underdogs’ Kaizer Chiefs can stun Al-Ahly in CAFCL final
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi is confident that his club Kaizer Chiefs can pull off a stunning victory over Al Ahly in the Champions League final.
Akpeyi has been instrumental to the South African team’s successes this season, including reaching the final of the continental elite club competition, having conceded zero goals in the campaign.
Kaizer Chiefs sealed a first ever Champions League final berth after eliminating Morocco’s Wydad AC in the semi-final, and are set to face the defending champions in the final this weekend.
“I am sure everyone knows Al Ahly to be a tough side, they are a solid team and they are a team you need to be focused on 120 percent,” Akpeyi told Kaizer Chiefs media.
Read Also: ‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
“It is not going to be an easy day but I’m sure that is the reason why we are preparing early, in camp at the moment working out strategies and plans on how to actually face this huge game.
“I’m sure they [Al Ahly] are also expecting a lot from us. So it’s just a game of being focused and each team taking their opportunities once they come.
“So we are preparing for the big game, for the big team and looking at the history of the team again, you realise they have won a lot, including the Champions League, so I’m sure they have that experience with them.
“We are coming as underdogs and we respect them but at the same time we will be coming with our A game.”
The Amakhosi will confront their Egytian opponents in the final of the Champions League at the King Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco this Saturday, 11 July.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....