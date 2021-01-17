Akpoti blasts women group for recognising Bello as Nigeria’s most gender-sensitive governor

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti, on Sunday blasted the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) for recognizing Governor Yahaya Bello as the ”Most Gender-Sensitive Governor in Nigeria.”

The NCWS presented the award of the country’s most gender-sensitive governor to Bello recently.

Akpoti, who reacted to the development on her Twitter handle, said the award was an insult to women who suffered violence during the 2019 governorship election.

She wrote: “Honouring Kogi’s Governor Yahaya Bello as “Most Gender-Sensitive Governor in Nigeria is an insult to d violence he unleashed to me and the dead, @OfficialPDPNig woman leader and a host of others in Kogi State. Evil monster.”

