Akpoti-Nduaghan’s lawyers decry selective justice over unaddressed petitions

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team has accused the Federal Government of practicing selective justice, pointing to the recent criminal charges filed against her despite multiple petitions she lodged earlier this year that remain unresolved.

In a statement released on Wednesday by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the legal team listed 12 petitions submitted by the senator between March and May 2025. These petitions reportedly detail allegations of cyberstalking, defamation, threats to life, and even an alleged assassination attempt.

According to the lawyers, none of these complaints has been acted upon by the Nigeria Police Force or any relevant security agency.

“There is a legitimate public expectation that law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies uphold the principles of fairness, due process, and equal justice—regardless of who is involved,” the statement said.

The team expressed particular concern that while Akpoti-Uduaghan’s complaints have been ignored, counter-allegations made by individuals she accused—among them Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello—have been pursued with unusual speed, culminating in criminal charges against her.

“This glaring disparity raises serious concerns about a biased and uneven application of justice,” the statement continued.

Among the petitions, the team noted, are those involving senior officials and incidents as serious as the alleged abduction and attempted assassination of a protocol officer.

“Though currently overseas on personal engagements, Akpoti-Uduaghan has received official notice of the charges and is prepared to appear in court once a date has been set.

“She remains resolute in her commitment to due process,” the legal team affirmed, while also thanking members of the public who have expressed concern over what they termed “an extraordinarily questionable criminal charge.”

The statement concluded with a call for impartial investigations into all outstanding petitions and a renewed demand for the equal application of justice without fear or favour.

