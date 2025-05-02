AKTH births Nigeria’s first School of Laundry and Drycleaning Technology

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano. has established the first School of Laundry and Drycleaning Technology in Nigeria.

The School which had earlier developed the Maggots Therapy, now trains students on how to launder hospital bed linens, blankets and gowns worn by operating teams. The graduants of the School were awarded National Diploma (ND) in Laundry and Dry Cleaning Technology. A Higher National Diploma (HND) programme is said may follow.

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited the curriculum of the Federal Laundary and Drycleaning Monotechnic for five years.

The School was initially established to train staff of the Kano-based Teaching Hospital in the technology and skills of laundry and dry cleaning services for the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

The NBTE approved that up to 60 students can be admitted per session by the School through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board. candidates must meet the required credit passes in the sciences.

The school’s authority said that most of their students were sponsored by Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centers and states ministries of health. And that some were self-sponsored individuals who chose a career in the laundry and drycleaning services.

The School Principal, Mohammed Kabir Ahmad said a former governor from the Northern state sponsored 150 youths to the School. They were trained, awarded diplomas and given two washing machines each to start laundry and drycleaning services professionally.

By: Salisu Na’inna

